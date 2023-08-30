-
Full Screen Capture with Delay
Introducing a new level of control for full screen captures. You can now add a delay before the capture takes place, allowing you to set up your screen exactly how you want it. Perfect for highlighting elements or preparing your screen before capture. This option can be accessed in the Top Bar, Capto Menu Bar, Capto Dock icon, or via a keyboard shortcut (Ctrl + Command +T).
-
Top Bar Area Capture Enhancements
We've streamlined the area capture process for your convenience. Easily select your preferred shape (Rectangle, Circle, Freehand) and capture an area without the need for additional clicks. Switch shapes effortlessly using the dropdown menu.
-
Minor Defect Fixes & Performance Improvements
We've addressed some reported issues to ensure a smoother experience.
What's New in v1.2.37
