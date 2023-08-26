Version 1.0.2

It’s exciting to see people playing the game! We also appreciate your comments and bug reports, and have addressed many of those in this update.

We added a master volume slider to the Controls dialog in the main menu and Controls screen.

Many fixes related to specific situations in the emergent narrative. Previous decisions might have resulted in you being unable to proceed in battle. And several multi-season story lines won’t have interruptions that strain credibility. We also found a few places to clarify the text. And as always, we tried to improve the quality of advice. (If you don’t already, be sure to check what each advisor says during an event. I think some of the funniest writing is here.)

The game has over 600 events, most of which can occur in any order. So there may be other odd combinations. If you run into one of them, https://sixages.com/resources/ has info on the best way to report it.

David