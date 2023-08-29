Update 1.6 Rolling Out Now! Team Switching Added! - Patch Notes

Hello folks!

We are very pleased to announce that Update 1.6 is rolling out now to all platforms! This update brings more stability improvements as well as addressing many community raised issues AND the much anticipated Team Switching feature is now available in-game!

Take your legacy further than ever before by building your Team Principal Rating with every successful season and use your reputation to attract the attention of teams higher up the grid. Or, secure a fresh start in the paddock after a poor season with a team lower in the standings.

Before we get into the patch notes, it’s worth noting that all of the below are applicable to your existing save unless stated otherwise! Let’s get into it:

New Features

Added Team Switching

Expand your legacy across the whole paddock by choosing to manage a new team at the end of a season

Added DLSS support for NVIDIA GPUs

Added FSR support for AMD GPUs

Car Models

Updated Aston Martin car model

Updated Haas car model

Added the blue marking to George Russell's Mercedes

Corrected Williams Halo at lower levels of detail

Game Stability

General stability improvements

Fixed PC-only crash related to DX12

Fixed an issue where Epic Store players could not access Deluxe Edition Scenarios after a network error

Game Balance

Some teams have had their season objectives adjusted [NEW SAVES ONLY]

Mercedes

Initial Season Objective: 2nd -> 3rd

Constructor’s Championship target season: 2024 -> 2025

Alfa Romeo

Initial season objective 7th -> 8th

Alpha Tauri

Initial season objective: 7th -> 8th

Team Management

Fixed an issue that could prevent the user being able to continue when hiring a reserve driver at end of season

Fixed an issue where car part design and research projects were not generating the appropriate amount of expertise gain when the sliders were moved

Fixed an issue where Research Complete emails were not showing an increase in next year's car stats

Fixed an issue where the email about Factory fires ending was sent before the factory reopened

Race Sim

Fixed an issue where drivers did not need to use two different tyre compounds after a mid-session save

Fixed an issue where drivers would not start pushing for their flying laps early enough on circuits with long straights in Automatic mode

Fixed tyre warming behaviour in qualifying so that drivers' tyres are warm when starting their flying laps

Fixed an issue where some drivers were missing driver codes on the standings tower (Sorry Mick!)

Fixed an issue where the 'Need to Refuel' dilemma in Practice and Qualifying would not pause the game

Fixed an issue where rain VFX was not present on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles

Fixed a rare soft lock if there was a red flag in Practice or Qualifying while the player team's cars were exiting the pit lane

Fixed an issue where Oscar Piastri could be referred to as "Alex" in team comms

User Interface

Fixed an issue where the UI was not anchored to the left/right side of the screen when widescreen is enabled

Fixed a soft lock when scrolling through the standings lists in Data View

Fixed a rare soft lock when enabling manual control in Qualifying while the tutorial was enabled

Fixed an issue where the Data View lists could appear blank during races

Soon, we’ll bring you another Under Investigation post, outlining the community raised topics and issues we’re looking at over the next month.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and feedback. Please join our Discord to share your career progress and feedback and stay tuned to our social channels for the latest info!