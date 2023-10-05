Sweet Dreams Alex Is Available Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear fellow Dream Builders,

We are delighted to announce that Sweet Dreams Alex is available to purchase now!

It’s time to get creative as you build labyrinths full of traps and distractions, designed to keep Nightmares away from Alex until the morning comes.

Take a break from the stresses of life and immerse yourself in Alex’s dreamscapes, where over 250 hand-crafted puzzles await you. Every moment is accompanied by a deep, relaxing atmospheric soundtrack by acclaimed lo-fi artists such as edelwize and Towerz, which perfectly complements the charming pixel art aesthetic.

There are six unique dream worlds to explore, each with different gameplay mechanics and cute slice-of-life diary entries for you to discover. You’ll also find an easy-to-use but powerful custom level editor, enabling you to create levels to share with fellow Dream Builders.

To find new custom levels to play and share your own, and discuss the game with your fellow Dream Builders, join us in the Sweet Dreams Alex Discord.