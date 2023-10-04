Patch 1.21

The key modifications and fixes made in the 1.21 build:

General

• New languages! We now support Japanese, Korean, Chinese (simplified) and Chinese (traditional).

• New Menu font to improve legibility.

• Tweaked buoyancy physics across all stages that use buoyancy.

• Improved Tentacles AI on the Aquarium stage.

• Addressed the problem of players being randomly kicked from local games.

• Fixed matchmaking in Gang Mode.

• Corrected left and right grabs when interacting with objects.

• Improved stage lighting across all stages.

• Enhanced football physics to prevent clipping into the ground.

• Adjusted ball deflation rates in football mode.

• Updated joints in the stage to AutoJointV2 for improved stability.

Costumes

• Made various improvements to costume physics.

• Fixed the Beanie to function properly.

• Resolved the collider issue with the Life Vest.

• Fixed collision problems with the Deep Sea Helmet.

Stages

• Enhanced escalation mechanics in the Aquarium stage.

• Stability updates to Vents.

• Increased stability of bricks on Girder.

• Stability updates to Roof.

• Improved Glass Fracture on Roof.

• Made improvements to ice breaking on Buoy.

• Improved Stability to Fence objects on Wheel.

• Added water to Containers.

• Stability updates on Subway.

• Stabilized the antenna on Buoy to reduce excessive shaking of characters and camera.

Online

• Fixed numerous issues that prevented players from joining their friends.