Patch 1.21

The key modifications and fixes made in the 1.21 build:
General
• New languages! We now support Japanese, Korean, Chinese (simplified) and Chinese (traditional).
• New Menu font to improve legibility.
• Tweaked buoyancy physics across all stages that use buoyancy.
• Improved Tentacles AI on the Aquarium stage.
• Addressed the problem of players being randomly kicked from local games.
• Fixed matchmaking in Gang Mode.
• Corrected left and right grabs when interacting with objects.
• Improved stage lighting across all stages.
• Enhanced football physics to prevent clipping into the ground.
• Adjusted ball deflation rates in football mode.
• Updated joints in the stage to AutoJointV2 for improved stability.
Costumes
• Made various improvements to costume physics.
• Fixed the Beanie to function properly.
• Resolved the collider issue with the Life Vest.
• Fixed collision problems with the Deep Sea Helmet.
Stages
• Enhanced escalation mechanics in the Aquarium stage.
• Stability updates to Vents.
• Increased stability of bricks on Girder.
• Stability updates to Roof.
• Improved Glass Fracture on Roof.
• Made improvements to ice breaking on Buoy.
• Improved Stability to Fence objects on Wheel.
• Added water to Containers.
• Stability updates on Subway.
• Stabilized the antenna on Buoy to reduce excessive shaking of characters and camera.
Online
• Fixed numerous issues that prevented players from joining their friends.
Changed files in this update