September Update | Feature-complete! 🤩✨

Hey everybody! We’ve got a big update for you all today, so let’s dive right in and start unpacking all the juicy new details…

September marks the end of the third quarter, which means our Steam release (Q4 2023) is just around the corner! And great news: Cattails: Wildwood Story is now feature-complete!

What does that mean? That means that every feature promised for launch is now implemented into the game, including all stretch goals! Over the past thirteen months we released regular updates to keep you all informed as we continued development of the project. This morning we put out a game update that is available through Steam to our beta-tier (and higher) backers so they can try out everything prior to our Steam release. Until launch, we’ll continue to iron out any lingering bugs, glitches, and quality of life issues. We’ll also be working with our localization partners on the Spanish and German translations, which are underway and progressing nicely.

Let’s talk about some of the awesome new features included in today’s patch!

Main Story

Last month saw the addition of the first steps into the exciting Main Story. Beta players were able to enter the first of the Dark Ruins and take on its many challenges. This month, we’ve completed the three additional Dark Ruins, as well as a special finale sequence with plenty of rewards to cap things off. We don’t want to spoil the story so we won’t say much, but these additions add quite a lot of new content to the game and provide the player with a very interesting choice to make…

If you play through the entire Main Story prior to launch, we’d love to hear your thoughts! Please consider leaving a comment below with story-related feedback.

Recruitment Items Status

A new menu was added that can be viewed at any time. This panel will show you the current required items at the Pillar of the Wildwood that must be donated in order to recruit new cats. It will highlight your currently-held items in black so you know which items you have ready to donate and which you’ll need to still find.

We hope this will help make it easier to keep track of which items you’re looking for! Pause (or open your inventory) and use the left/right arrows at the top of the screen to access this new menu.

Misc.

-Buddies are now smarter about avoiding lava

-An audio cue will play when the player becomes critically low on health (3 hearts or less.)

Demo & Steam Release News

The free demo, which launched on June 1, has been taken down today in preparation for the Steam launch later this year. We will have more to say on that very soon!

We are so excited to be entering the homestretch on this amazing project with all of you. Now that all of the features are implemented, we can’t wait to get the game to all of you soon. Keep your eyes peeled for a release date announcement in the coming weeks… 😻

Alright, that wraps things up for September! We’ll be back with another update post soon. Until next time…

-Tyler (@FalconDevelops)