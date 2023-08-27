 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 27 August 2023

Workplace Worries Announcement, New Rewards Screen & Arcade Game

Share · View all patches · Build 12003808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Workplace Worries DLC

A DLC Pack coming September 1st!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2372230/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Workplace_Worries/

Main Game:

Score/Rewards Screen

  • A new screen is now presented post-game displaying unlocked content!

New arcade game: Careless Company

  • Showing off a minor preview of the new DLC Pack!
  • Unlockable cosmetics, furs & an achievement!

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Fixed a bug on Birthday Bonanza related to the Skillshot not correctly triggering
  • Fixed an issue where the plunger camera didn't work on Practice Playground
  • Fixed an issue where certain Arcade games would not use the announcer when appropriate

Table Editor:

  • New Post Processing Profile: Office Tables
  • 2 New Songs: Obnoxious Office & Wonky Workplace
  • Office Themes for standard and wide tables

Added missing:

  • Plunger options for wide tables
  • Plunger Icons in the UI where it previously just had a white square
  • Edit & Delete Buttons on Wide Flippers UI

4 New Platforms/Boards

5 new flipper setups:

  • Christmas Carnage
  • Nasty Knights
  • Radical Railway
  • Wacky West
  • Obnoxious Office

