Workplace Worries Announcement, New Rewards Screen & Arcade Game

Workplace Worries DLC
A DLC Pack coming September 1st!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2372230/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Workplace_Worries/
Main Game:
Score/Rewards Screen
- A new screen is now presented post-game displaying unlocked content!
New arcade game: Careless Company
- Showing off a minor preview of the new DLC Pack!
- Unlockable cosmetics, furs & an achievement!
Bug Fixes/Misc:
- Fixed a bug on Birthday Bonanza related to the Skillshot not correctly triggering
- Fixed an issue where the plunger camera didn't work on Practice Playground
- Fixed an issue where certain Arcade games would not use the announcer when appropriate
Table Editor:
Workplace DLC Related:
- New Post Processing Profile: Office Tables
- 2 New Songs: Obnoxious Office & Wonky Workplace
- Office Themes for standard and wide tables
Added missing:
- Plunger options for wide tables
- Plunger Icons in the UI where it previously just had a white square
- Edit & Delete Buttons on Wide Flippers UI
4 New Platforms/Boards
5 new flipper setups:
- Christmas Carnage
- Nasty Knights
- Radical Railway
- Wacky West
- Obnoxious Office
Changed files in this update