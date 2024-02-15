Helskate is out in Early Access TODAY!

After nearly four years of passionate development, countless lines of code, and many late nights, we're thrilled to announce that Helskate has officially launched in Early Access TODAY!

This journey began as a dream — a “you know what’d be cool?” kind of dream — and through hard work, perseverance, and the invaluable feedback from our early supporters, we've brought this vision to life. Today marks not just the culmination of our efforts but the beginning of a new chapter where you, our community, play a most pivotal role.

Helskate is a true Early Access game, which means that this release is just the start. We're inviting you to dive into our world, explore its nooks, crannies and depths, and help shape its future. Your feedback will be instrumental in refining gameplay, squashing bugs, and adding new content that you want to see. This is a collaborative journey, and every player's voice matters. Check out our development roadmap here if you want a sneak peek of what Helskate future looks like:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1295630/view/4184476658850304983

We want to extend a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us thus far. Whether you've been here since our first trailer or are just discovering us today, your enthusiasm and support mean the world to us.

Welcome to Helskate, everyone. And remember: when you’re going through hell… KEEP SKATING!

Phantom Coast