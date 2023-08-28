Victoria 3: Update 1.4 Checksum [165c] Updated August 28th

Ahoy Victorians!

Today we released Dawn of Wonder, accompanied by a free update for all owners of Victoria 3.

Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!

We can not give any guarantees that save files from 1.3.x will be working in 1.4 without issues which is why we recommend that you roll back your game to the previous version and finish any ongoing games you want to finish before updating to 1.3. More information on rolling back your game version can be found here! (TL;DR is go to properties in Steam -> Betas -> select the version in the dropdown list). This is especially the case due to map changes, such as Vancouver Island.

Day/Night cycle, configurable from the Theme Selector

Lighting effects added to many new and existing gfx entities

Night time soundscape now differs from daytime

Festive clothing added for pops celebrating Carnival, Midsummer, Diwali, and royal weddings in Eastern Europe

New Day/Night UI Theme added

Day/Night themed paper map with zodiac illustrations

Greenwich Observatory, Wat Arun, Temple of Poseidon, and Martand Sun Temple added as map decorations

Pocketwatch, Candle, Atabey statue, and Hongshan statue added as table decorations

Day/Night themed stagecoach

New loading screen art

Fixed some issues with goods substitution that was causing certain goods (such as oil in the early game) to not be demanded in correct amounts

Subjects no longer remain in their overlord's market during an independence play/war

Subjects no longer pay taxes to their overlord during an independence play/war

Garibaldi will now stick around in minor Italian cultured nations, even in peacetime

The American Civil war will now only ever happen as a result of a revolution to preserve, expand or abolish slavery

Admirals with Escort Convoys orders now reduce the amount of damage done to convoys under their protection, scaling with the defensive combat stats of their ships

Added strait adjacency to Vancouver Island

Replaced all technology cost modifiers with technology speed modifiers, as these scale better and work properly with temporary modifiers such as from Interest Group traits

Convoy Raiding damage is now partially randomized

Randomly generated characters will now get up to 3 attempts to find a name that is unique among their country's characters

Added a Portuguese admiral active in 1836

Added Wikipedia links for some historical leaders of popular and recommended nations

Loyalists are now gained much slower due to high Legitimacy levels

Standard of Living improvements now create more Loyalists while at the highest Legitimacy level

Construction Sectors now use 3 infrastructure instead of 0.2

Belgium no longer starts with an illegitimate government

Fine Art can no longer be fully substituted by purchasing Services instead

Added Dye Plantation potential to Haiti and Santo Domingo states

Slowed the progress of Cement the Rightful Dynasty for all legitimacy values below 90.

Removed extra starting Arts Academy in Austria from history files

Lanfang now starts with the Academia technology

Papal State starting trade route for Art now goes to Spain instead of Austria

The AI (and autonomous construction) will now stop constructing in states with no workforce once the current available infrastructure is mostly used up, to avoid an endless cycle of constructing unused building levels

The AI is now less likely to accept peace deals or capitulate if the whole country will be annexed

The AI will no longer change who it is supporting for a Unification when at war or committed to a side in a diplomatic play, except to remove support for a country they are at war with (fixes an exploit with abusing temporary attitude changes from diplomatic plays to gain supporters)

The AI for countries with the Economic Imperialism strategy is now more keen on opening up Japan's market

The AI is no longer incorrectly biased to use only Anchorage PM in Ports

The AI is now less inclined to support unrecognized powers against fellow recognized powers unless they have a strong reason to do so

The AI will now take the decision to reduce Haitian debt.

The AI will now take the decision to annex Kraków as Austria.

Performance when playing with mods that add Interest Groups has been improved

Added a setting to cull distant buildings

Optimized the memory consumption by building particles

Optimized the trade routes panel

Performance improvements for character rendering

Particle Optimization

Optimized the graphics for the day and night cycles

Reduced the number of cars spawning on roads late-game

Added a Theme Selector to the main menu and ingame menu

Buildings can now be pinned to the outliner

Added a new read out to the war panel that exposes an AI controlled country's willingness to capitulate in a war

The player now gets a notification if a country that they are at war with (either as a co-belligerent or as an enemy) goes into default, making them more likely to capitulate or accept peace

Amended the character panel with a zoom-to button that orients the map to the location of the character and a location to the panel subtitle

Show Strategic Region names instead of Country names in the Declare Interest Map Mode

The cost tooltip for technologies now explains the penalty for unresearched technologies in earlier eras

Add flavor description to the Interest Groups' tooltips

Added a toast message indicating new and old ruler when they are changed.

Hide the "Trade Routes" section in the Goods Details panel for non-Tradeable Goods.

Add shortcut to the Goods details panel in Goods right-click menu

Sea Node tooltip now tells you how many of your convoys are passing through the node

Change the default keybind for Decisions from F12 to F11

Zoom-to buttons are now disabled when you are already where they would take you

Remove the support value shown on Agitators on the Political Movement panel since Agitators now give a multiplier and not a flat support bonus to the movement

Show all potential Diplomatic Actions in the right-click menu for another Country instead of only showing the currently possible.

The Agitator concept now has more information included

Add functionality to instantly create a Trade Route to your Market when looking at the details for a Good in a foreign Market

Add more actionable information to the "Establish Import/Export Route" tooltips (Price, Balance, Sell/Buy Orders)

Make the back button the Sway Offer always go back one step, instead of going back two when a Offer type is selected.

Added a list of IG icons after the name of the Party in a few places throughout the UI

Add enactment cooldown to the setback concept tooltip

Added information about the new leader and ideology to the "IG Leader Retired" Notification

The Hegemon final objective now displays how much of a share of the global population you currently control

Removed confusing checkmark boxes from Healthy Economy Game Concept

Diplomatic Action map interactions will now display the correct cursor

Moved "Cut Off Buildings" setting to advanced graphics section (renamed to "Cull Distant Buildings")

Long graphic card names no longer displays out-of-bounds in settings menu

Vancouver Island isn't connected to British Columbia by land anymore

Map borders now blends better with the map

Updated the look and feel of the New Game Screen

Fixed text and scale on VotP map (VotP)

Fixed the issue were the equator was gone on VotP map (VotP)

Blue flag event marker is now scaled better

Tweaked "Forbidden City" texture values to closer match the rest of the adjacent buildings.

All port buildings now start as "small" size

War Machine factories should no longer cause clipping issues in cities

Added 'kill_population' and 'kill_population_in_state' effects

Character templates can now define a command HQ and rank

New compare triggers 'global_population', 'total_population_share', 'total_population_including_subjects', and 'total_population_including_subjects_share'

Added a 'pop_type_percent_state' trigger that checks whether the scoped state has X% of its population belonging to the specified pop type

Added an 'ignore_battle_conditions' console command

Added a 'noshortages' console command that prevents penalties for supply shortages in Buildings

Added a 'fastincorporate' console command that incorporates states immediately

Added a 'nosupportloss' console command that prevent countries from losing war support

Added a 'month' compare trigger to check the current game month (useful for seasonal dress-up)

Adds console command 'Logging.PopGrowth' to print the birthrate and mortality rates for each Standard of Living level