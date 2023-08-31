 Skip to content

The Case of the Golden Idol update for 31 August 2023

The Lemurian Vampire DLC is out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Detectives, today's the day.

We are so happy announce launch the second expansion for The Case of the Golden Idol

Surprise! It's live now!

(Also we're launching it at a 10% discount).

The new DLC - called Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire - is the piece of the puzzle that connects The Spider of Lanka to the main game. Where DID the Golden Idol come from, and what led to Oberon's ultimate demise at the grubby hands of Albert Cloudsley? These three mysteries will answer all that and more.

Here's a trailer showing a little more:

Put on your thinking caps, because these three puzzles might just be the most challenging yet~

A civilisation lost in time

Follow the perilous journey of the Lemurian delegation to Monkey Paw Island in their search for riches and the truth about the legendary fountain of youth. Will their greed and curiosity be rewarded or does a dark fate await them?

Unravel the truth of an ancient civilisation, lost in time through three brand new scenarios, filled with death, deceit, and ancient rituals.

A hidden Truth

Investigate a new cast of characters to discover their motivations and darkest secrets. However, they will not give away their secrets easily. Prepare to push your deductive reasoning to its limit.

Please let us know what you think!

Love,

- Andrejs & Ernests

