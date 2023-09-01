 Skip to content

GigaBash update for 1 September 2023

1.21

Share · View all patches · Build 11999297

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay
Mayhem Mode

  • Fixed crash in Gun Battle.

Gorogong

  • Fixed Dive Smash causing its victim to shrink down.
  • When normal class Gorogong uses Grab Special against a S class titan, the victim will now enter knock down state to prevent a stun lock situation.

Rohanna

  • When normal class Rohanna uses Grab Special against a S class titan, the victim will now enter knock down state to prevent a stun lock situation.
  • Fixed Ultimate's Royal Warden trying to jump when it is first spawned.

Godzilla

  • Fixed victim will get knocked down when it is close to the ground and being air grabbed by Godzilla.
  • Fixed Godzilla's Heavy Special throwing enemies up into the air bug.
  • Fixed Godzilla's Grab Special overly high damage output.

Destoroyah

  • Fixed its infinite double jump bug.
  • Fixed its Air Grab ability causing its victim to be unable to do anything.

Mechagodzilla

  • Fixed Heavy Special's damage.

Matchmaking

  • Matchmaking flow refinement.
  • Fixed crash when host leaves Mayhem and Duel online lobby.

Visual

  • A level of visual optimization is applied for Holopolis, Core Chamber and Mount Gorogong.
  • Fixed shine effect not being removed from titans who have died in a match.

UI

  • Overall UI adjustment.
  • New UI appearance for Game Mode selection.
  • New UI appearance for Mayhem Mode game settings.
  • New UI layout for Map selection.
  • The store button will now be disabled after purchasing Godzilla DLC.
  • Updated in-game players' status and kill feed UI.
  • Added 16:10 aspect ratio support for UI.
  • Added game data saving indicator.
  • Fixed connection error message prompt not being closed properly after the prompt is resolved.

Audio

  • Fixed electric generator SFX not playing when somebody gets attached onto it.
  • Fixed Rawa's Block Special SFX not being played on time.
  • Fixed Rawa's Air Attack SFX not being played when it hits the ground.
  • Fixed Thundatross's Block Special SFX not being played when the blade hits the ground.
  • Refined victim gets hit away SFX timing.
  • Refined Woolley's Heavy Attack SFX.
  • Added swing SFX for Rohanna's tree swing.
  • Adjusted menu music.
  • Fixed character selection page not playing sound when it proceeds to level selection page.

Changed files in this update

