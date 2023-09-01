Gameplay
Mayhem Mode
- Fixed crash in Gun Battle.
Gorogong
- Fixed Dive Smash causing its victim to shrink down.
- When normal class Gorogong uses Grab Special against a S class titan, the victim will now enter knock down state to prevent a stun lock situation.
Rohanna
- When normal class Rohanna uses Grab Special against a S class titan, the victim will now enter knock down state to prevent a stun lock situation.
- Fixed Ultimate's Royal Warden trying to jump when it is first spawned.
Godzilla
- Fixed victim will get knocked down when it is close to the ground and being air grabbed by Godzilla.
- Fixed Godzilla's Heavy Special throwing enemies up into the air bug.
- Fixed Godzilla's Grab Special overly high damage output.
Destoroyah
- Fixed its infinite double jump bug.
- Fixed its Air Grab ability causing its victim to be unable to do anything.
Mechagodzilla
- Fixed Heavy Special's damage.
Matchmaking
- Matchmaking flow refinement.
- Fixed crash when host leaves Mayhem and Duel online lobby.
Visual
- A level of visual optimization is applied for Holopolis, Core Chamber and Mount Gorogong.
- Fixed shine effect not being removed from titans who have died in a match.
UI
- Overall UI adjustment.
- New UI appearance for Game Mode selection.
- New UI appearance for Mayhem Mode game settings.
- New UI layout for Map selection.
- The store button will now be disabled after purchasing Godzilla DLC.
- Updated in-game players' status and kill feed UI.
- Added 16:10 aspect ratio support for UI.
- Added game data saving indicator.
- Fixed connection error message prompt not being closed properly after the prompt is resolved.
Audio
- Fixed electric generator SFX not playing when somebody gets attached onto it.
- Fixed Rawa's Block Special SFX not being played on time.
- Fixed Rawa's Air Attack SFX not being played when it hits the ground.
- Fixed Thundatross's Block Special SFX not being played when the blade hits the ground.
- Refined victim gets hit away SFX timing.
- Refined Woolley's Heavy Attack SFX.
- Added swing SFX for Rohanna's tree swing.
- Adjusted menu music.
- Fixed character selection page not playing sound when it proceeds to level selection page.
Changed files in this update