Jurassic World Evolution 2: Update 1.8.2

Hi Park Managers!

Update 1.8.2 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the changes below:

Bug Fixes

● Lagoon Viewing Domes and Lagoon Rock Platforms should no longer float on the surface of Lagoons after loading a save. Players with this issue need to save and reload their game again to resolve it

● Hunting packs of dinosaurs should no longer panic after attacking and taking down another dinosaur

● Fixed certain cases of dinosaurs disliking their own species

● Added the research required to counter the "Fussy" trait in Sandbox or Custom Challenge Mode

● "Building Style" and "Staff and Guests" category details are no longer switched in the Custom Challenge Mode set-up

● Genome Modification Limits should now be applied as intended in Custom Challenge mode

● Fixed an instance where all missions would vanish during Chaos Theory: Jurassic Park's introduction dialogue

Prehistoric Marine Species Pack:

● Nothosaurus has found her courage and should no longer panic when seeing the Archelon. This will also allow Nothosaurus to use Lagoon Rock Platforms alongside Archelon

Misc:

● Various stability fixes

● Various animation fixes