The Talos Principle 2 is Available NOW!

The wait is finally over. The Talos Principle 2 is OUT NOW, and we can't stress enough how excited we are to see you experience this new chapter in The Talos Principle series.

The original game launched in 2014 and completely shifted the perspective everyone had on Croteam. At that point, we stopped being developers who knew how to do shooters and not much else and proved to everyone that we could do much more. The Talos Principle is, to this day, our most critically acclaimed title, and we are confident that the sequel will do it justice.

We hope you enjoy playing it just as much as we enjoyed making it.

For those who would like something extra, we have published a fantastic artbook hand-curated by our art team at Croteam. It's available exclusively on Steam right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2676320/The_Talos_Principle_2_Digital_Artbook/

Much love from Croteam!

PS If you own the first game, make sure to grab the sequel as part of the bundle available on the store page to secure an extra 10% off.