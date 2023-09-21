Super Adventure Hand it out!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

So here we are! Launch day for our little hand friend and his fiendish feet enemies!

It’s been a fantastic journey to this point, coming up with loads of fun (and often silly) puzzles and things to do with the hand. Putting in all sorts of obstacles and items that can be used. When I started I didn’t imagine I would have made a little car to race around in for the hand but there we go, it made sense and it works. Most importantly it’s fun.

This isn’t the end though. I have some small plans for some new fun customisations. A handy hat anybody?

It’s been almost two years since I started working on this handy little game, feels great to finally have it out there!

Now on to adventure, a Super Adventure infact!