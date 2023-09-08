ANONYMOUS;CODE AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11992640 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hack into God, ANONYMOUS;CODE is finally here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291020/

Additional content is also available now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2544850/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2459570/

The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available! This edition is a bundle that contains all the available extra contents with a 10% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34077/

A launch discount will be applied to purchases made during the first week of the release.