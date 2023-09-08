 Skip to content

ANONYMOUS;CODE update for 8 September 2023

ANONYMOUS;CODE AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11992640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hack into God, ANONYMOUS;CODE is finally here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291020/

Additional content is also available now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2544850/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2459570/

The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available! This edition is a bundle that contains all the available extra contents with a 10% discount.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34077/

A launch discount will be applied to purchases made during the first week of the release.

  • 10% Off
  • From 9/8 10am PDT to 9/15 10am PDT
