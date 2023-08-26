 Skip to content

Technicity update for 26 August 2023

Update 1.5: Boats, elevators and more

Share · View all patches · Build 11992455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Builders!

Today we're happy to release a new update, v1.5 which introduces boats, elevators and more!

Build a harbour to unlock the new boats and connect your city to the seas!

Another item frequently suggested by the community is the elevator. Place it at the bottom of your building, set up the number of floors and your elevator will take you anywhere you need in the building!

Other new features include:

  • New building types: "Gas Station", "Bank", and "Harbour"
  • Custom pictures for billboards and other items can now be loaded from your computer instead of using an URL
  • Fixed some bugs

Thanks again for your feedback, it will always be essential for us and if you didn't already join our Discord, feel free to come in and share your ideas and suggestions for the game!

