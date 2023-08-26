 Skip to content

Sable's Grimoire: Man And Elf update for 26 August 2023

Version 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor maintenance update which was required to make this game Steam Deck verified.

If you encounter any issues with this new version, please report the issue on this thread and switch to the oldstable beta for the time being.

