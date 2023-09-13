SEVERED STEEL IS BACK

Hi everyone,

I am thrilled to announce Severed Steel content updates are back on the menu!

This patch is all about new Rogue Steel levels, Rogue Steel improvements, and some long requested features!

20 new Rogue Steel exclusive levels

New Rogue Steel customization option: play only special Rogue Steel levels

You can now leave a Rogue run in the middle, and resume it later!

Reduced unlock requirements for the highest Rogue unlocks (less grind)

Can select no card if you want in Rogue Steel

New graphics option: multi-threaded voxel destruction. By default this was on, but I've added an option to disable it for people who want to reduce CPU usage.

I would also like to announce that Severed Steel is now self published by the developer, Greylock Games Studio. It was a pleasure working with our last publisher Digerati, but now that we have full ownership our love for Severed Steel is refreshed! For you that means more updates to look forward to!

Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy,

-Mattwla