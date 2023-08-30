v 1.0.4.23 Now Live

This patch merges all of the current changes on the beta branch onto the default live branch. I was hoping to finish a bit of upgrading I'm working on on the skills and skill points systems as there are still some small bugs floating around with those, but time has been steadily moving forward, and the longer beta and live fall apart the harder it is to track which bugs have or have not actually been fixed yet.

My health has been a lot better this past week and a half. My family convinced me to take Monday and Tuesday off to spend some time together and focus on getting better. I'm just past 3 weeks now on the medication that has been helping me out of lot. Hopefully next week I can start reducing the frequency or dosage and keep moving towards a full recovery.

I am hoping to get back to a mostly full-time schedule for the rest of the week, and appreciate very much everyone's patience and understanding with the unforeseen unfortuitously combining with the untimely.

v 1.0.4.23 2023.08.19

Refactored localization system to fix the root of a variety of recent bugs related to stats, skills, recipes, and monster abilities

Improved breath and temperature logic

Improved effect and buff logic

Raised minimum healing percentage from 0 to 10

Added a catch for attributes going null, causing players to not load

Added a debug to print the current language in use to logs to help track future problems

Fixed effects reapplying repeatedly

Fixed a skill upgrading issue

Fixed players saving in caves reloading their position improperly in MP

Fixed an instance where client data could be not saved properly in multi-player

Fixed a harmless error related to monster sounds

Fixed cave changes not being saved properly in some cases in multi-player

Fixed a problem with learned/unlocked recipes blocking the recipe list from refreshing

Fixed a bug preventing new character creation

Fixed a variety of equipment names and icons not displaying properly

Fixed Market town building displaying as Stoneworker

Fixed a bug preventing new character creation

Fixed a number of attribute, adventuring, crafting, and harvesting skill tree problems

Fixed entity abilities being able to stack

Fixed an error with multiplayer audio calls

Fixed harvesting throwing errors

Fixed some skills not properly applying to new characters that chose starting classes

Fixed strong harvest cooldowns not working

Fixed Rhinos named improperly

Fixed Lamp Posts not being able to spawn in multiplayer

Fixed debuffs spamming errors

Fixed a Buff UI refresh problem

Fixed a console error

Fixed damage over time spells applied to monsters applying all ticks immediately

Fixed some models rendering in front of water

Fixed crocodiles and hipos getting stuck walking in place

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]