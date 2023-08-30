Hotfix 1.02 | Patchnotes

**

Commanders,

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback. We're listening! We're excited to roll out Hotfix 1.02. This update addresses several bugs and gameplay issues to improve your experience on the planet Shoal. We've also made some balance adjustments. If you continue to encounter issues, please reach out on our Steam forums or Discord. Here's what's new:**

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with flashing tooltips when hovering over UI elements.

Fixed an issue where the AI wasn't properly accounting for some tile visibility costs when attacking (you can now hide in shrubs!).

Potentially fixed a rare UI lockup bug related to moving units. If you still experience issues, please let us know on Steam or Discord and send us your player.log file.

Fixed an issue where the mining rate was improperly displayed on units that don't have a mining rate.

Fixed an issue with the 10 Crowns heal pattern not allowing the targeting of units.

Fixed an issue where the enemy fog indicator wasn't properly displaying after a move that would hide an enemy in the fog.

Fixed an issue around unit self-destruct not clearing the selected unit's UI and potentially bugging the unit.

Balance

Removed default storage (Scimitars) from Melee Anusiya.

Introduced a self-destruct project for The Eye.

