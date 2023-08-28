The Orphanage - OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Everyone

Thanks for the patience and support with testing taking so long. But finally I am able to release my first project as a part time solo game developer.

The Orphanage is a Puzzle/Horror game with somecomplex puzzle to test you and explorer for key items to progress into the game. With also the added obstacle of the resident doctor roaming the halls who is hunting you down.

I have spent 3 years working on this and i greatly appreciate any support you can give me with any issues or bugs you may come across to help me improve the gaming experience. I will be activily game developing part time now so I will always respond when I can to any issues and hope to update the game best I can.

Lastly I hope you enjoy my first project and hopefully can work on many more in the future.

Dave