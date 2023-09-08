Grind 4 Gold Update

Here are your grinding orders:

40 new cave levels to conquer!

4 new gold gear to unlock!

And to help you on your journey to success:

An updated fast travel map with percentages!

P.S. This update also includes a fix for the hat enchantment bug! We appreciate everyone’s patience and assistance toward this solution. Please don’t hesitate to let us know if you have any further questions or issues. Happy stonegrinding!

You can find more details here!

Check out the YouTube video here!