ABRISS update for 5 September 2023

Happy launch day! ABRISS v1.0 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The day is finally here! After more then 2 years of continuous work on our first game we are proud to say that ABRISS - build to destroy is now fully released.

With ABRISS v1.0 you receive a campaign spanning 7 worlds and several levels per world, a sandbox mode, in which you can experiment freely, a new Endless mode, where the goal is to achieve maximum destruction and thus the ultimate high score, and more like the photo mode, controller support etc.

We want to thank you again for all your support for ABRISS! Thanks for all the feedback and a special huge thank you to our communities on Discord and Steam. Please feel free to join our official Discord server as we really love chatting with you over there. Tell us about your first steps in ABRISS if you are new to the game or let us know if something is not working as intended.

Cheers to all of you and thanks for being on this amazing with us!

Randwerk x astragon

