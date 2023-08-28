Jigsaw Puzzle Infinite - Update 1.1.0

The wait is over, update 1.1.0 for Jigsaw Puzzles Infinite is here.

Thank you everyone for the suggestions in Steam discussion boards, many of them were included in this release.

The day this event goes live, starting 7PM CEST, there will be a weeklong discount for the Full Unlock DLC, so grab it when it's fresh :).

Below is the comprehensive list of changes in this update.

New puzzle pack:

Classic puzzle pack is available for download. It's a separate DLC that contains additional puzzles. All new puzzle packs will be added in a similar way, so they can be added/removed freely.

Of course, as with any update, this is free to download. It contains 20 free puzzles and 50 additional ones for owners of the Full Unlock DLC.

Main Menu changes:

Puzzles are now grouped into tabs:

For original puzzles, each tab represents a puzzle pack.

For custom puzzles, each tab contains puzzles tagged with a specific tag.

For original puzzles, each tab represents a puzzle pack. For custom puzzles, each tab contains puzzles tagged with a specific tag. Custom puzzles tagging:

You can now create tags for custom puzzles to sort them more easily. Tags can be freely added, removed and renamed. Only one tag per puzzle is allowed, so if you add a puzzle to a new tag, it will be moved out from the old one. There is a special tab - 'All', which can not be modified and will contain all custom puzzles.

You can access the tagging feature by clicking the tag icon when Custom puzzles are selected.

* Favorite puzzles:

In addition to tags, there is now favorite functionality as well. Favorite puzzles will be moved to the top of their respective tab.

You can access this function by clicking the star icon in the main menu.

You can now create tags for custom puzzles to sort them more easily. Tags can be freely added, removed and renamed. Only one tag per puzzle is allowed, so if you add a puzzle to a new tag, it will be moved out from the old one. There is a special tab - 'All', which can not be modified and will contain all custom puzzles. You can access the tagging feature by clicking the tag icon when Custom puzzles are selected. * In addition to tags, there is now favorite functionality as well. Favorite puzzles will be moved to the top of their respective tab. You can access this function by clicking the star icon in the main menu. Hover animations were changes for puzzle thumbnails and save slots to no longer blur the images.

Add custom puzzle button got moved. It's now together with the Favorite and Tab button on top.

Other changes:

Custom cursors:

There are now multiple custom cursors for different situations.

There are now multiple custom cursors for different situations. Bigger puzzles:

The puzzle size limit was increased to 8000 pieces. When selecting piece counts over 2000, a warning tooltip appears. It can be disabled in the options menu.

The puzzle size limit was increased to 8000 pieces. When selecting piece counts over 2000, a warning tooltip appears. It can be disabled in the options menu. Control info:

You will now see a panel with mouse controls changing dynamically in-game. There's also a popup with hotkeys available by pressing the F2 key (also mentioned in the controls panel).

The controls panel can be hidden/shown by pressing F1 key, or selecting a corresponding option in the options menu.

You will now see a panel with mouse controls changing dynamically in-game. There's also a popup with hotkeys available by pressing the F2 key (also mentioned in the controls panel). The controls panel can be hidden/shown by pressing F1 key, or selecting a corresponding option in the options menu. Puzzle preview in-game was fixed:

Previously, puzzle preview was a bit hidden and many people asked about this functionality not knowing it was in the game already. There is now a button to access puzzle preview (of course Tab key can be used as well).

Previously, puzzle preview was a bit hidden and many people asked about this functionality not knowing it was in the game already. There is now a button to access puzzle preview (of course Tab key can be used as well). Third spread - Spiral.

Starting camera zoom level now changes depending on the piece count.

New backgrounds added.

Multiselected pieces can now be rotated.

There is now a percentage progress indicator when generating a new puzzle.

Pieces locking in frame can be disabled now (for classic mode):

This setting is on a per save basis and can be changed in the Customize menu. Default option can be selected in the options menu. This cannot be changed after the puzzle is generated.

This setting is on a per save basis and can be changed in the Customize menu. Default option can be selected in the options menu. This cannot be changed after the puzzle is generated. Right click menu now has 'Unstuck' option which will spread joined pieces in addition to single ones.

Small variations in puzzle shapes were added.

Options menu is now grouped into section using tabs

Keep on puzzling,

Bartek