GLASS 2 update for 28 August 2023

Mac version has been released.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Mac users.

You've been waiting for a long time, right?

Finally, you can enjoy the GLASS2 on your Mac!

Download and play right now.

The heroines trapped in the glass are waiting for you!

