Combat Mission Fortress Italy - Out Now

The wait is finally over, Combat Mission Fortress Italy is now available on the Matrix Store and on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2551110/Combat_Mission_Fortress_Italy/

Combat Mission Fortress Italy brings wargamers to the "soft underbelly of Europe", a place that was anything but. A very often neglected theater of war, Fortress Italy starts with the Sicilian campaign from July through August 1943.

You can also expand your gaming experience by purchasing the DLC: Gustav Line and Rome to Victory, discounted at 15% off for a limited time.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2551120/Combat_Mission_Fortress_Italy__Gustav_Line/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2551140/Combat_Mission_Fortress_Italy__Rome_to_Victory/

To celebrate the launch on Steam and Matrix Games, the bundle Combat Mission Fortress Italy Complete Bundle will be discounted at 10% off for a limited time.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34812/Combat_Mission_Fortress_Italy_Complete/

Anyone with a copy of the game purchased on Battlefront.com will also be able to redeem a Steam key HERE using their original game code. If you want to know how to do it, all details can be found here

Last but not least, all the Combat Mission series is discounted up to 40% right now.

But that’s not at all, more is going to come for Fortress Italy, stay tuned…