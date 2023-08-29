PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - NEW HOTFIX LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 11965318 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Pharaohs,

Today, we're deploying a hotfix that addresses the following:

Fixed Fire overlay tooltip that always indicated buildings had no likelihood of catching fire

'Ride now, ride now!' achievement now unlocks properly

Era achievements now unlock properly

