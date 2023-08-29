PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - NEW HOTFIX LIVE

Greetings Pharaohs,
Today, we're deploying a hotfix that addresses the following:
- Fixed Fire overlay tooltip that always indicated buildings had no likelihood of catching fire
- 'Ride now, ride now!' achievement now unlocks properly
- Era achievements now unlock properly
