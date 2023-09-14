- Now available on PSVR and Quest 2!
- Improved fight system: Our combat system has been tweaked and updated for an even smoother and accurate experience. Feel every punch as the game translates your movements into your in-game attacks.
- Improved Combat UI: The Combat UI now indicates whether your attacks have hit, missed, or been blocked by your opponent.
- New NPC Animations: NPCS now have new animations for fights, and react to your actions in various different ways.
- (NEW ABILITY) Cut loose with RAGE MODE! Unlock the powerful Rage ability by successfully blocking incoming attacks! Every blocked hit adds to your Rage meter. When full, unleash your rage for increased damage and unblockable attacks!
- (NEW ABILITY) Wait for the right opportunity and DISARM your enemy! Time your blocks for the ultimate counterattack! If you block an incoming attack at the last possible instant, your opponent will be stunned and unable to attack for the next two seconds. Take advantage of this and finish them off!
Down and Out update for 14 September 2023
Game Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
