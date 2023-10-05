Island Adventure Major Update🏝️

Hello Aquarist fans! 🐟

Today we have a major update for you! We hope you'll find it useful and interesting ːsteamhappyː

Here it is!

New products:

a completely new task has been added to the game for a client who asks us to help him prepare aquariums and more on his desert island. 😱🌅 Will you be able to prepare everything without access to the store and based on things you can find on the island? Of course, there are new fish and decorations to discover! 🐬🌊

added achievement for placing all pearls on the exhibition 🔮✨

for placing all pearls on the exhibition 🔮✨ added achievement for completing a client task on a deserted island 🌞🌴

for completing a client task on a deserted island 🌞🌴 moving in the aquarium editing mode is smoother and more pleasant

being inside the aquarium we can see the upper water surface, which improves the visual effect of being underwater 🥽

which improves the visual effect of being underwater 🥽 we have removed the round aquarium section in the store. We will not add and promote them in our game due to the negative impact such aquariums have on our aquatic friends. ‼️🤓

BUG FIXES:

fixed a bug where sound settings were not saved correctly in options

fixed a bug where frame limiter settings were not saved correctly

fixed a bug that sometimes it was very difficult to enter edit mode in the first aquariums in the oceanarium

fixed a bug that sometimes players did not see any items in the store after starting the game

it is no longer possible to put fish in aquariums with almost no water, which causes the fish to swim outside the aquarium after a while

fixed a bug that caused the player to be thrown outside the aquarium when pouring soil and unable to reach to pour soil from outside the aquarium

at the exhibition, when making an aquarium at the work table, if we want to insert the background, it will be placed first on the back and only then on the other sides

fixed a bug that sometimes the player could not close the book with collected specimens in underwater levels

fixed a bug where some sharks did not want to feed on thrown meat

it is no longer possible to block progress in the initial parts of the game if we accidentally sell an item that we needed later (now we can always buy it)

fixed a bug where several backgrounds in the aquarium could be accidentally deleted with one click

fixed a bug where the correct quest was not displayed after completing the game while in the museum

When saving, the values of items that the player keeps in the inventory are remembered correctly (size of fish, amount of food, etc.)

fixed a bug that in the aquarium in largest tank the covered substrate sometimes extended beyond the aquarium and blocked movement around the level

fixed a bug where the photo of the first two whale bones at the underwater level could not be collected

Just to let you know there is a big premiere coming in FreeMind. On the 20th of October Farmer's Life is getting a full release

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137750/Farmers_Life/

Sea you later, guys ːsteamhappyː

Let us know how you like the newest update!

Aquarist Team