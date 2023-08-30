VDSC Battle Royale Update 0.4.1 Patchnotes

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Bug: Hitpoints & Shield would not update properly in the UI
- Fixed Bug: Ammunition and Weapon-Icons would not show the correct values / images
- Fixed Bug: Sometimes Flash-Grenades didn't blind Players
- Fixed Bug: The Sniper-Rifle didn't had the graphic for zooming sometimes
- Fixed Bug: Incorrect UI display when picking up weapons from the ground or crates
- Fixed Bug: Sometimes the Crosshair would not indicate that the Player is spray-firing his weapon
- Fixed Bug: Occasionally there would be no indicator that you got hit or hit a player
- Fixed Bug: Jetpack fuel would not update correctly and show the correct value
Added Features:
- Added: Connect Button in Main-Menu, to direct to the Website where you can connect your account
- Added: Support Button in Main-Menu, to direct to a support ticket-website
Developer Notes:
- We are aware of some major bugs, such as loading time, user feedback concerning skins and other gameplay bugs.
- As this is a still a alpha, feel free to use our new "Support" Button in the main menu, to send us reports about any bug you may encounter.
Changed files in this update