VDSC Battle Royal update for 30 August 2023

VDSC Battle Royale Update 0.4.1 Patchnotes

VDSC Battle Royale Update 0.4.1 Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Bug: Hitpoints & Shield would not update properly in the UI
  • Fixed Bug: Ammunition and Weapon-Icons would not show the correct values / images
  • Fixed Bug: Sometimes Flash-Grenades didn't blind Players
  • Fixed Bug: The Sniper-Rifle didn't had the graphic for zooming sometimes
  • Fixed Bug: Incorrect UI display when picking up weapons from the ground or crates
  • Fixed Bug: Sometimes the Crosshair would not indicate that the Player is spray-firing his weapon
  • Fixed Bug: Occasionally there would be no indicator that you got hit or hit a player
  • Fixed Bug: Jetpack fuel would not update correctly and show the correct value

Added Features:

  • Added: Connect Button in Main-Menu, to direct to the Website where you can connect your account
  • Added: Support Button in Main-Menu, to direct to a support ticket-website

Developer Notes:

  • We are aware of some major bugs, such as loading time, user feedback concerning skins and other gameplay bugs.
  • As this is a still a alpha, feel free to use our new "Support" Button in the main menu, to send us reports about any bug you may encounter.

