Age of Darkness: Final Stand – v0.10.0 Update – Out Now!

Protectors of the Light,

Prepare your troops for a fight! The latest update to Age of Darkness: Final Stand is here, bringing with it a wide range of Quality of Life improvements ahead of the arrival of Exile’s Return this winter.

Many of these have been requested by our passionate community, so thank you all who provided feedback and bug reports.

Campaign is receiving several Quality of Life changes to create a smoother experience for both new and experienced players.

The most major of these is the new Mission Reload feature, whereby players can load a Campaign Save File at the Mission Fail Screen and get back into the action more swiftly.

For players who are replaying Missions or would like to get through the Campaign at a faster rate, the ability to skip Cutscenes and Cinematics is now available.

Additionally, substantial efforts have gone into balancing, particularly Mission 4.

For Survival, we have fixed an issue where the Death Night Swarm would not correctly follow the lighting path shown in The Veil. As a result, this has made anticipating the swarm's point of attack more challenging than intended. Along with this, we have fixed a multitude of crashes at various points in the game.

Finally, this update sees the introduction of a new visual update for Edwin’s flame effects.

May the Light illuminate your path to victory!

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the player support channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Control group numbers and tooltips are now localised.

Mission 4: Adjusted the sequencing during the Burster interaction.

Mission 4: Increased clarity and direction for the main objective during the start of the mission.

Mission 4: Additional explanation and signalling during the first major fork.

World Map faction territories have now been removed.

Updated the Objective and Side Objective Minimap markers to be clearer.

Outdated Mission saves will now prompt players to restart the mission.

Mission 7: Made balancing adjustments addressing areas such as resourcing, enemy encounter and nightmare pathing to deliver an improved player experience.

Survival: Buff: Increased likelihood of Iron veins around players keep

SURVIVAL AND CAMPAIGN

SURVIVAL ONLY

CAMPAIGN ONLY

Fixed an issue where spamming the skip cutscene hotkey during mission loading would skip several important objectives and time of day triggers.

Fixed an issue where fire VFX flicker on camera movement.

Fixed an issue where damaged Towers had Fire Sconces overlapping.

Fixed an issue where the Main Menu music would playthrough the Dunstock Cinematic.

Fixed an issue where the subtitle bar would sometimes stay visible all the time.

Fixed an issue where repairing buildings did not display repair VFX.

Fixed an issue where the World Map Veil would clip.

Fixed an issue across Missions where some allied health bars were green instead of blue.

Fixed an issue where the player could select units through the FOW.

Fixed an issue where pausing the game during a cutscene would not pause the audio track.

Fixed an issue where if spamming clicks on a city or mission it stacked the VFX.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Act 3 Coming Soon’ screen would stop interaction with the World Map.

Fixed an issue when swapping Heroes to different teams would not work.

Fixed an issue where Merek’s Crushing Weight ability would be blocked by environments or objects.

Fixed an issue where Nightmares would grant player vision in Campaign.

Fixed an issue in Campaign where entities did not have collisions.

Fixed an issue where skipping one cutscene would skip all other cutscenes in Campaign.

Fixed an issue in Campaign where auto-save UI files were saved in the wrong location.

Fixed an issue in Campaign where after loading a save the map icons would not appear.

Fixed an issue that caused Tier 2 & Tier 3 Walls to appear incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Rippling animation on the World Map to pulse every three seconds.

Fixed an issue where starting a mission with a city selected would break the camera perspective.

Fixed an issue where Arrows displayed during cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where Merek’s Holy Protector VFX displayed during cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where looping battle SFX would play during cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where Flame VFX could be seen through FOW.

Fixed an issue in Campaign when loading into a manual save, Fire torches on all buildings were not in the correct positions.

Fixed an issue in the Campaign World Map where the mission progression UI would not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where in the Prologue Mission Young Edwin used Old Edwins UI portrait.

Fixed an issue where in the Prologue Mission the HUD theme was Rebellion instead of The Order.

Fixed an issue where in the Prologue Mission the mission success screen had incorrect strings.

Fixed an issue where in the Prologue Mission Merek was not a playable character.

Fixed an issue where in the Prologue Mission you could not skip cutscene 3.

Fixed an issue where in the Prologue Mission you could not skip cutscene 4.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 Allowing the Keep to be destroyed during the ‘Protect Village’ Objective and then loading the autosave will cause the player to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 the resource panel was not displaying during objective: Stolen Supplies.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 a Norfolk villager dialogue queue refers to his ‘Spear’ instead of ‘Sword and Shield’

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 the Build Tutorial was not triggering.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 one rescued Soldier doesn't swap teams.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 two Archers in the Norfolk village were controllable from the start of the mission.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 you could not skip cutscene 2.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 you could not skip cutscene 3.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 Edwin did not clear the FOW.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 Edwin was missing from the start area.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 the mission description and objectives were unclear.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 if the Villagers died during the ‘Noble Folly’ Objective the mission could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 there were missing VO lines.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 1 the Camera Control tutorial tool-tip incorrectly stated ‘WASD’ can be used for map movement.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 skipping a cutscene would cause Heroes to be stuck in idle walking animation.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 pester waves did not spawn from the West.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 two enemy Dwellings were not attackable.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 the final cutscene triggered after two Training Halls were destroyed instead of 3.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 the Remaining Training Halls objective did not update properly.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 Iron Talon archers didn’t enter their towers at the north entrance.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 coordinate markers would persist after claiming.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 the Alderin Soldiers in cutscene 4 were Horrified.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 skipping the opening cutscene would cause the mission to not be completable.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 there was overlapping VO when heading towards the Quarry.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 2 Archers in a friendly Tower failed to attack the enemies within the range of the Tower.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the opening scenes had overlapping VO.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 you could not order Towers to target units.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the Skulls on the Minimap did not follow the attack waves.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 AI units would twitch when pathing around corners.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 fixed an issue where the Western Village Storehouse did not transfer ownership.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 units in the second Norfolk town spawn fire VFX.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 Iron Talon waves would not advance and attack.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 after killing the Iron Talon leader the VO plays twice.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 rescued units had no unit vision once acquired.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 prisoner units were dying before being rescued.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the final Talon wave did not spawn during the ‘Circling vultures’ objective.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the Iron Talon did not trigger an objective if killed prior to them reaching the wall.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the Map UI shows ‘Building Under Attack’ for the Norfolk Village.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 old VO dialogue was present during the mission.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the ‘Keep Iron Talon at Bay’ objective was not shown.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 skipping the opening cutscene would cause multiple VO to overlap.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the UI for insufficient resources was not correct.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 Talon Base 1 was getting attacked from the east.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the ‘Reach the Order Keep’ objective failed if you moved your Heroes around the trigger zone.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 the Elosan prisoners fail to get free from the cage after being rescued.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 3 friendly units at the ‘Slay the other Iron Talon Warlord’ objective fail to appear on visiting the location after avoiding the Norfolk Village.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 your Hero Level and XP did not carry across from Mission 3.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Aurelia turned mid-way through the fight with the Elite.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 abandoned quarry Rebels would not attack.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 during Rebellion Blockade, an Alderin Knight dialogue addressed “Sir Lamez” instead of “Sir Theobald”.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Edwin would reset his position at the start of the Alderin outpost cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 there was no dialogue from Aurelia after defeating the Nightmare breach.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Alderin and Rebellion units fight each other instead of just the two brothers

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Order Knight outpost was accessible when completing the right-hand side.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Mediate choice panel did not display in the Cornered Rats select choice screen.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the incorrect VO played in the first cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Heroes would get stuck on a rock.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 allies were attacking each other.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 a cutscene failed to play on the right-hand side.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 units followed Aurelia.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 a black screen could appear when loading the level.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 you could select units through the FOW.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 certain units were not commendable when they were unlocked.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the completed objective animation failed to appear on the HUD after completing some objectives.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 skipping the first cutscene would cause the player to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Alderin units got stuck while attacking the Nightmares near the Gate of the Alderin Keep on the left-hand side.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Nightmares fail to spawn during the ‘Sanctuary in the Quarry’ objective.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 units and Nightmares are unable to attack each other when choosing The Order side.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 cutscene 2 momentarily struggled to render the map.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 alt-tabbing out of the client during a cutscene would break camera panning.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Dark Crystal Ground explosion FX textures were missing.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 during the ‘Sanctuary in the Quarry’ objective the Gate wasn’t blocked.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 an Elite Spitter would not attack Aurelia.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Gates for freed Rebellion units in The Order Stronghold did not open.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 leaving the game paused in cutscenes caused camera skips.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the left-hand side Bursters at the Alderin Keep were stuck on map assets.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the left-hand side Norfolk units cannot be recruited or gained.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 some FX during cutscenes were grey.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Nightmare waves on the right-hand side took over a minute to trigger and spawn.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Nightmares used in Ralands cutscene could be seen before the cutscene was triggered.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the player could not place units inside the Towers during the final area of the mission.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 a section of the map is unhidden in the centre of the map at the start of the mission.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the ‘Cornered Rats’ UI panel is darkened and greyed out.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 units failed to appear in cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 a Burster would get stuck in the trees.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the FOW revealed too early during the ‘Cornered Rats’ cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 gained Norfolk units did not change to The Order faction colour.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the left-hand side of the map can be played in reverse.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 running past the objective Rebellion Blockade caused overlapping VO.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 you could not rescue Rebellion Soldiers during the Let Us Fight Knight objective.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 you could not control Order units in the villager’s Farm.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 attack-move allowed players to kill captive units.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 changing attack priority had no effect.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 Nightmares stuck in trees, a dirt Bridge and T1 Walls were present.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Dark Crystal ground explosion FX textures were missing.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 during the Sanctuary at the Quarry objective Player controlled Hunters would run to a rally point.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the right-hand side was blocked under certain conditions chosen prior.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the fail state did not trigger when Edwin died.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 cutscene 3 had the incorrect dialogue line.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Light in the Dark ll objective caused VO overlaps and dialogue skips.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Light in the Dark ll objective had no fail state.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 a Soldier and Wraith became unresponsive after a Cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 a Rebel group had old VO lines during cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 units would be stuck in a formation.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Player could reach The Order prisoners captured by the Volatists.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 the Crossroads cutscene did not show scenery assets.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 gained Rebellion units from the Order base encounter were not able to attack.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 during the Cornered Rats ll cutscene there was a missing Sentinel.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 after the Cornered Rats ll cutscene Crawlers and Wraiths spawned without a breach.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 during the Quarry objective Bursters were spawning outside of Nightmare waves.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 skipping the Crossroads cutscene prevents the Moral Choice pop-up.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 two models of Aurelia were present in the final cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 4 crossroad sequences players could break mission flow and prevent progression.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 no Nightmares spawned from the first Breach.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 set dressing items had no collision.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 after skipping the cutscene at a village the next cutscene would automatically skip.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 the Farm in the Norfolk Village could not be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 returning to the world map after losing, the Storm Eye cinematic would play.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 Edwin’s experience would not carry across.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 where prop entities would stop the Veil.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 cutscenes would fail to play for any Norfolk village if the user selected any visible location from the map.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 ‘Horrifying’ VFX appeared during the cutscene when completing the ‘None Left Behind’ objective when under the ‘Horrified’ status effect.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 5 Nightmares were stuck and failed to attack during the ‘Darkest Hour’ objective.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 reloading AutoSaves would prevent Volatist waves from spawning.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 Weaves continuously spawned Nightmare units.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 an Order Archer was controllable during moments they shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 summoned Loyal Guards are left behind during cutscenes with gates.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 Aelis had a missing dialogue line after the first cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 players would get stuck after reaching the first playable section as Cyrus and Aelis.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 military units failed to open the prison Gate when moving near the Gate.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 you could not trigger the Gate House cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 Volatists spawned from a destroyed Weaver.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 there were extra VO lines during the first cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 Vizargo flickers during cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 music did not play after cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 6 Edwin could not take or deal damage to Cultist enemies.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 Walls did not have the correct health.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 skipping cutscene 3 would cause the cutscene Heroes to remain idle.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 Halberd Hurricane did not consistently hit enemy units.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 skipping cutscene 2 would cause the gates to never open.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 Vizargo would flicker during all cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 there was a missing cutscene after completing the Alderin output.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 the first cutscene had mission visuals.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 flags were not displayed as The Order flags.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 Merek spawned in fighting animation state after skipping a cutscene.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 an objective was marked ‘Optional’ when it was required.

Fixed an issue where in Mission 7 you could not see Vizargo stab Merek during a cutscene.

Fixed some VO lines accompanied with the incorrect Character Dialogue Portrait.

Fixed an issue where the player could skip a cutscene using unintended debug functionality that may cause unintended Mission behaviour or crashes.

Fixed Saving and loading back into a mission creating strange behaviour such as seeing Campaign triggers, gaining vision or possession over buildings or units, or in-game mission timers not working correctly.

Fixed an issue where in the mission fail state the ‘Last Checkpoint’ button LOC did not disappear during the transition.

Fixed an issue where in the World Map the ‘Act III coming soon’ UI did not display.

Fixed an issue where the FOW would mask VFX during cutscenes.