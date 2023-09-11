Patch Notes 9/11/23

A new update has been released for AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed that makes the following changes:
- Fixed an issue where the Save/Load screen could occasionally cause a memory leak
- Fixed other minor issues
Build ID: 11961331
