AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed update for 11 September 2023

Patch Notes 9/11/23

Build 11961331

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update has been released for AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed that makes the following changes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Save/Load screen could occasionally cause a memory leak
  • Fixed other minor issues

Build ID: 11961331

