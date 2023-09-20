 Skip to content

Moonstone Island update for 20 September 2023

We're live! AHH!

Moonstone Island update for 20 September 2023

Build 11959311

IT'S LAUNCH DAY!

The day is here at last - Moonstone Island is out on Steam!

If you're seeing this post, it most likely means that you have either bought the game (THANK YOU) or wishlisted it (THANK YOU)!

Here's all the launch info you'll ever need:

  • Moonstone Island is a cozy creature-collecting life sim with farming, fishing, romance, card battling, crafting, and 100 hand-crafted islands in the sky to explore!
  • The game runs on PC and Mac (specs are on the Steam page)
  • It costs $19.99 / £16.75 / 19.50€ (with a 10% launch discount until Sep 26)
  • You can buy optional DLC that includes the base game for $29.72 / 29.64€ / £25.09
  • It's a single-player game only
  • We support Steam Cloud Saves
  • We're STEAM DECK VERIFIED
  • We have Steam achievements
  • We have controller & keyboard/mouse support
  • Supported languages are English, Br-Portuguese, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese

Of course, we will be working on post-launch patches to ensure that any bugs are squished, so please be patient and understanding – we're just a team of 3 core developers!

Thank you all for your love, your support, and your fan art - we'll see you in the skies!

~ Kate, Community Manager, and Moonstone Island's #1 fan

