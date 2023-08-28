⛰️ Final DLC map and free update available now!

Hi everyone,

Welcome to the final update in our season pass, which we’ve saved for Steam’s Strategy Fest. Our 6th DLC map takes you to the lofty peaks of the Andes and beyond to Amazonia. It presents some unique challenges with food hard to come by at first and no aggressive empires on the map. It should be popular in multiplayer as it’s fairly balanced.

The free update, which accompanies this DLC release, is focused squarely on the AI. We’ve gone deep into Ozy’s brain and tinkered to improve a number different areas. Most notably, building and growing cities and when and how to wage war. Overall, we think the AI is a little tougher now so watch out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2057782/Ozymandias__The_Andes/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29272/Ozymandias__Complete_Edition/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32445/Goblinz_4X__DLCs/

Here is the full changelog for v1.6:

Everyone can play the new DLC map in multiplayer. If you don’t own it, you need someone who does to create the game.

The AI will not attack as soon as it has its first unit - not always anyway - it waits for the right moment.

The AI is better at deciding how many units is optimal to bring to an attack or defense. Overall, where exactly it should place its units is analysed a bit more.

The AI considers more factors when it chooses where and when to build and grow cities, particularly how this will affect the defense of its empire.

The AI now tries to avoid having only one city for too long, since it could be defeated if that city was rushed.

We’ve improved the AI’s systems for when and how to accrue crowns and, eventually, to rush for the last wonder it needs for victory.

Some rare edge cases, which led to multiplayer games breaking, have been fixed.

In Japanese, a few missing characters and text placeholders, which weren’t being replaced properly, have been fixed.

Some other minor localisation polish.

⚠️ As usual, multiplayer games from before the update will no longer appear in the lobby but can be played in a new compatibility branch in Steam (you need the old build to see these games). Sorry for the inconvenience, this is how we keep everyone in a game on the same build, to avoid desyncs. The branch is called v1.5.x.x-multiplayer-compatibility

To switch to this branch, R-click Ozymandias in your library, select Properties > Betas and choose the branch from the drop-down. You may need to reboot Steam to make it update but usually it does it straight away. Any questions, let us know!

Have fun!

Click the banner below to join the merry band of 1000+ other Ozy players in our Discord :)