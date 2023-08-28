Trails from Zero v1.4.12 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

it's been a while! A number of changes have accumulated since the last patch, although most of them are either non-critical or only only apply in very rare circumstances. Here's the full log:

Optimize text rendering, particularly reducing frametime spikes when rendering new text at high FPS and with the fast text speed option enabled

Allow the use of multiple controllers simultaneously

Various Japanese text fixes

Fix a legacy issue with a wrongly colored chest

Several fixes to map collision geometry, either to make it impossible to get stuck or to prevent leaving bounds at specific FPS/turbo combinations

Improved the handling of input rebinding reset

Fix a minor potential memory leak related to the video player

Fix rare potential soft-locks when closing shops

Fix minor text issue in Crossbell Times issue 4

Improve the description of some game options

Note that you can always revert to earlier versions of the game by selecting them in the Steam "Beta" menu.

Cheers,

Peter "Durante" Thoman