Patch 1.20 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

■Patch Notes (Version 1.20)

・DLC "Steampunk Costume Pack" support

・Minor bug fixes

*The "Steampunk Costume Pack" must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.

We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 gameplay experience.