Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 update for 21 September 2023

Patch 1.20 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Patch Notes (Version 1.20)
・DLC "Steampunk Costume Pack" support
・Minor bug fixes
*The "Steampunk Costume Pack" must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.

We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 gameplay experience.

