Major update and discounts!

■ Fixed the operation of the game in "potato mode" with disabled effects;

■ Disabling effects no longer cause failures at the Boss level.

■ Improved support and operation of gamepads;

■ Improved visual display of gamepad buttons;

■ At long levels, when the gamepad is connected, the results of the level are displayed correctly;

■ Gamepad icons are no longer duplicated as a result of levels (rare error);

■ The pause function has been redesigned when the gamepad is connected;

■ Now the girl in pause is displayed correctly.

■ Radically changed the spawn of enemies depending on the selected difficulty;

■ When the difficulty level decreases, the game "kills" extra enemies at the start of the level;

■ Previously, when restarting a level, the sounds of enemies dying were heard;

■ Now enemies die quietly.. Suspiciously quiet.. Perhaps a professional Silent Assassin is operating o_0

■ Be careful! We warned you. Over.

■ There are a lot of other minor changes and fixes aimed at improving stability and performance ;)

