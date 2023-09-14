New DLC "Kobayakawa" now available!

Kobayakawa

Kobayakawa is a simple, casino-style gambling card game.

After you play your turn, bet your coins and try to predict whether or not the last card in your hand has the biggest number among all of the players.

However, watch out for the tricky "Kobayakawa" card. This card is added to the lowest card's value, so even if you're holding the biggest number, a win is not guaranteed. Full of bluffing and bravery, this is a game exploding with excitement.

Supported Players: Offline 1 Player, Online 1-8 Players (Playable with CPU opponents)

For more information on the update, please visit the official website.