Version 1.0.7 - Patch Notes

Hello Delivery Managers!

This update is a big one that we’ve been eager to get out. A lot of improvements are here for performance and quality of life as well as new game features and vehicles. We hope you enjoy the update!

DELIVERY INC - Patch Notes 1.0.7

Added challenges to Free Play. This feature adds an alternative way to unlock campaign rewards.

Added two new vehicles. The EV car and EV SUV are now available in the game. They can be unlocked in the Beijing campaign instead of the rickshaw and auto rickshaw. The rickshaw vehicles are still in the game and have been unlocked in free play for all players.

Fixed an issue where the multi-route feature would sometimes skip the first destination in the queue.

More optimization added to prevent lag while 3D buildings are enabled.

Fixed positioning of “days owned” tooltip for vehicles.

Vehicles in the maintenance tab will now automatically be moved to the bottom of the list after all normal and severe repairs are made.

The maintenance tab will no longer continue flashing red after repairs are made.

Fixed a rare issue where canceling a severe repair would not work.

Updated location of where map data is stored on the user's computer. Map data is now stored in the same location as the game and when the game is uninstalled, all map data will be removed with the game.

More optimization added to searching and downloading custom cities in free play.

A warning will now be displayed during gameplay if you are in danger of going bankrupt.

Minor Russian translation improvements.

Minor Chinese translation improvements.

Fixed minor text issues.

Redesigned main menu and pause menu for better player readability.

The summary screen now shows the exact number of excellent, good, bad and ignored reviews.

A HEX value can now be used to select the color of your vehicles.

Fixed an issue where vehicles that could not rush still showed visual indicators as if they could rush. Note that drivers with the reckless trait will rush on ANY vehicle.

If you experience any problems during gameplay, please report a bug from the pause menu or main menu. You can also join our discord to speak directly with us.

Thanks for playing!