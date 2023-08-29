Patch 1.4 Notes

Welcome back to Camena. OXENFREE II's 1.4 patch is now live and thanks to your feedback and help, we fixed a few things in this version of the game:
- Improved Jacob's walking, traversal, and conversation.
- More stable walkie talkie conversations.
- Resolved crashing or blockers at the Community Center, Garland, General Store, Funnie's Family Market, Copper Creek Trail, Berenson Creek, caves, mines, and end game content.
- So many more minor fixes that we can’t list them all!
Loop back and if your return trip is smooth, leave us a five star Steam review and tell us what you liked. If you run into any other issues, give us a shout at our customer support portal. You can do this, Ryebread -- you’re more capable than you think.
Changed files in this update