 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals update for 29 August 2023

Patch 1.4 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11927052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back to Camena. OXENFREE II's 1.4 patch is now live and thanks to your feedback and help, we fixed a few things in this version of the game:

  • Improved Jacob's walking, traversal, and conversation.
  • More stable walkie talkie conversations.
  • Resolved crashing or blockers at the Community Center, Garland, General Store, Funnie's Family Market, Copper Creek Trail, Berenson Creek, caves, mines, and end game content.
  • So many more minor fixes that we can’t list them all!

Loop back and if your return trip is smooth, leave us a five star Steam review and tell us what you liked. If you run into any other issues, give us a shout at our customer support portal. You can do this, Ryebread -- you’re more capable than you think.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1574311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1574312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link