Patch 1.4 Notes

Welcome back to Camena. OXENFREE II's 1.4 patch is now live and thanks to your feedback and help, we fixed a few things in this version of the game:

Improved Jacob's walking, traversal, and conversation.

More stable walkie talkie conversations.

Resolved crashing or blockers at the Community Center, Garland, General Store, Funnie's Family Market, Copper Creek Trail, Berenson Creek, caves, mines, and end game content.

So many more minor fixes that we can’t list them all!

Loop back and if your return trip is smooth, leave us a five star Steam review and tell us what you liked. If you run into any other issues, give us a shout at our customer support portal. You can do this, Ryebread -- you’re more capable than you think.