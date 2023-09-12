ETERNIGHTS IS OUT TODAY!

On June 2020, three years ago, I quit my job to start this project.

I couldn't imagine what developing a game as a solo full time would become. I had to wear all sorts of hats for the last 3 years. I now know how important each and every person/department in the industry is 😂.

In 2022, I was blown away that my title was announced next to FF16, the series I grew up with. To be really honest it was a bittersweet moment. I was happy because I was able to make a project that could be featured in State of Play but sad that there was only so much a solo full-time developer could do.

Now, in 2023, I am still (even now) learning how much work goes into each game development hat.

But starting this August, the people who have helped me make Eternights are joining as full-time employees for the 2nd game. I am happy to say that Studio Sai is no longer a one man studio.