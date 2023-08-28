Fight Balance + Steam Cloud Major Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11920463 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 06:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Steam Cloud

Steam Cloud support has been added! You may now save your game files to the Steam Cloud and play between PC systems or PC and Steam Deck on the same save. NOTE: Since we released this update post-launch, you may need to log into each device more than once for the new save data to carry over. Please play on your main device, make sure the data save is updated, then try opening your second device to see the Cloud save.

Fight Balancing

Vanilla

Damage increased in certain RDs of certain fights

Amount of “getup” button presses required decreased on a fight-to-fight basis. It now requires less button presses based on your stamina when being knocked down, how hard the punch was, and how many times you’ve already been knocked down. Maximum getup value for all fights is 4.

Fight balance changes are as follows. We’ve listed each fight that had balancing applied.

VBF Circuit

Fake Jaul

Time added between tell and initial punch

Longer idle time added (more time for combos from you)

Montezuma

Added double tell

Time added between tell and initial punch

Fo Real

Time added between tell and initial punch

Uppercut damage dropped in early RDs

Kielbasa

Added double tell

Polio Caesar Salad

Added double tell

Longer idle time added (more time for combos from you)

Roy Crohns Jr

Longer idle time added (more time for combos from you)

Vanilla’s punch damage increased in all RDs

VBA Circuit

Cocky

Time added between tell and initial punch

JG Punchworth

Uppercut damage dropped in early RDs

Time added between tell and initial punch

Duster Rugless

Vanilla’s punch damage increased in early RDs

Bret O’Steel

Time added between tell and initial punch

Monarch Blaspheme Hamsammich

Time added between tell and initial punch

Jules Cobra

Added double tell

Iron Druggo

Tell time extended

VBC Circuit

Montezumas Revenge

Added double tell

Dark Mambach

Time added between tell and initial punch

Tell time extended

Schlong Poon

Tell time extended

Jorge Foreskin

Time added between tell and initial punch

Showbizz the Adult

Tell time extended

Tike Myson

Just as devastational as always

Thank you for playing Retro KO! We hope you enjoy the new game balancing changes and obtain the satisfaction of knocking your opponents out!