VanillaBeast: Retro Knock-Out! update for 28 August 2023

Fight Balance + Steam Cloud Major Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11920463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Cloud

Steam Cloud support has been added! You may now save your game files to the Steam Cloud and play between PC systems or PC and Steam Deck on the same save. NOTE: Since we released this update post-launch, you may need to log into each device more than once for the new save data to carry over. Please play on your main device, make sure the data save is updated, then try opening your second device to see the Cloud save.

Fight Balancing

Vanilla
Damage increased in certain RDs of certain fights

Amount of “getup” button presses required decreased on a fight-to-fight basis. It now requires less button presses based on your stamina when being knocked down, how hard the punch was, and how many times you’ve already been knocked down. Maximum getup value for all fights is 4.

Fight balance changes are as follows. We’ve listed each fight that had balancing applied.

VBF Circuit
Fake Jaul
Time added between tell and initial punch
Longer idle time added (more time for combos from you)

Montezuma
Added double tell
Time added between tell and initial punch

Fo Real
Time added between tell and initial punch
Uppercut damage dropped in early RDs

Kielbasa
Added double tell

Polio Caesar Salad
Added double tell
Longer idle time added (more time for combos from you)

Roy Crohns Jr
Longer idle time added (more time for combos from you)
Vanilla’s punch damage increased in all RDs

VBA Circuit
Cocky
Time added between tell and initial punch

JG Punchworth
Uppercut damage dropped in early RDs
Time added between tell and initial punch

Duster Rugless
Vanilla’s punch damage increased in early RDs

Bret O’Steel
Time added between tell and initial punch

Monarch Blaspheme Hamsammich
Time added between tell and initial punch

Jules Cobra
Added double tell

Iron Druggo
Tell time extended

VBC Circuit
Montezumas Revenge
Added double tell

Dark Mambach
Time added between tell and initial punch
Tell time extended

Schlong Poon
Tell time extended

Jorge Foreskin
Time added between tell and initial punch

Showbizz the Adult
Tell time extended

Tike Myson
Just as devastational as always

Thank you for playing Retro KO! We hope you enjoy the new game balancing changes and obtain the satisfaction of knocking your opponents out!

