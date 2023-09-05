This minor update removes the Boosters feature on all platforms and removes Denuvo Anti-Tamper from DOOM Eternal.
DOOM Eternal update for 5 September 2023
Update 6.66 Rev 2.2 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
