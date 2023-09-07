 Skip to content

Tails Of Trainspot update for 7 September 2023

v1.008 Update Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11902781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.008 is now live on Steam! This update brings exciting new features including an Endless Mode for endless fun, and a Global Leaderboard to compete with players worldwide.

