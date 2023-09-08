VZX Player v0.9.5 + DLC Pack "The Next Generation"

Does this new release cause problems?

With every new release there is the risk for some hiccups. We have tried our best to test and had a long beta test period, but there can always be something.

Also remember you can refund DLC if it is not working as intended.

We would like to try to help you fix any issues. Please report issues in our discord server. In 95% of cases bugs affect others too. Using the review system to write a negative review to report bugs/crashes is not very good for you since it makes it difficult for us to get back to you - many people ignore Steam notifications.

What you can do right now about problems

Previous releases is available in "betas" in the Steam settings for VZX Player so you can still run "what worked before" until we have been able to fix the problems in the new release.

About this version

This release is primarily about the new DLC pack "The Next Generation".

If you are interested in more advanced features, the "Pro Player" which is part of "VZX Creative" (also here on Steam) is worth checking out.

New Visual Pack: The Next Generation

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2470570/VZX_Player__The_Next_Generation

This pack features 7 new visuals. They all use our new graphics engine with better lighting, raytraced reflections and more.

This pack uses more system resources than previous packs, but in turn you get a really nice looking set of visuals.

Pearls

Through The Gate

Lightning Conductor

Quanta Eternal

Spectrum Pillars

Interstellar Lighthouse

The Visitor

Bug fixes

In the pack "Particle Bliss", the "Cosmic Wave" visual has had its shaders modernized and bug fixed for some AMD cards

A rare bug in the audio sub process backend has been fixed.

Thanks to beta testers

The beta user pool wasn't that big this time, but to those involved - thank you!