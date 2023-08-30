Being Ball Release

Being Ball is Releasing Now!
I am excited to announce the full release of Being Ball!
Play Unique Levels
Now you can complete levels in a beautiful cube world as a rock, leaves or wooden ball!
12 Unique levels are ready for you to investigate, solve, complete and explore, with 6 more challenging levels coming soon!
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41476484/b3da4a03b9bff9d9d02f5d9b8a907ce750e18953.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41476484/db709988327afc83dc5c6b0979dee5fc708b0c97.png)[/url]
Changed files in this update