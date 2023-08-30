 Skip to content

Being Ball update for 30 August 2023

Being Ball Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11891785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Being Ball is Releasing Now!

I am excited to announce the full release of Being Ball!

Play Unique Levels

Now you can complete levels in a beautiful cube world as a rock, leaves or wooden ball!
12 Unique levels are ready for you to investigate, solve, complete and explore, with 6 more challenging levels coming soon!

Get Some Help

[td]Unlock Bobot's power with he's 4 unique abilities to complete more advanced puzzles!
Bobot can help you find hidden areas to get some shiny loot! As long as you keep him energized.[/td]
Score Fast

[td]Compete with your friends by beating levels as soon as you can!
And don't forget to clean the area from scattered toilet papers.[/td]
