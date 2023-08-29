 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CHRONO TRIGGER update for 29 August 2023

CHRONO TRIGGER 29/8/2023 Update Content

Share · View all patches · Build 11890051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Bug fixes for features that didn’t work as normal in some battles when the Battle Speed was set to SLOWEST in Settings.

• Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Chrono Trigger Content Depot 613831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link