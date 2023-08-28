Spirit of Liberty is Now Available

Commanders!
Your war cabinet has assembled and your troops are moving into position and awaiting your orders, it is time to unleash your strategic mind and fight to show the enemy the spirit of liberty!
To celebrate this momentous occasion we have prepared not only a special 15% launch discount on Spirit of Liberty, but also a plethora of discounts and bundles across the whole Strategic Mind series.
SoL + Frozenzenheim
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34516/
SoL + Pacific
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34460/
SoL + Fight For Freedom
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34509/
SoL + Blitzkrieg
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34461/
SoL + Specter of Communism
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34464/
And finally there is the master collection bundle with a 33% discount!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/16499/Strategic_Mind_Complete_Collection/