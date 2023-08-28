We are go for launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 11887297 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 18:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Dear Basketball fans,

I am thrilled to announce that Astonishing Basketball has officially launched out of early access, marking a monumental milestone in our journey together! We've been hard at work perfecting your basketball manager experience, and we're ecstatic to unveil the latest and greatest version yet.

🔥 Here's what's New in this launch update: 🔥

✅ Updated Rosters: Dive into the action with the most up-to-date player rosters!

✅ Realistic HOF Election Process: Experience the excitement as the Hall of Fame election process becomes even more authentic, honoring the legends of the game.

✅ Enhanced Draft Projections: Navigate the future of your franchise with draft projections that now intelligently incorporate traded picks, adding a new layer of strategy to your decisions.

✅ A Thousand New Player Names: Immerse yourself in the world of basketball with a diverse array of player names, making every game unique.

✅ Shiny New Logos: Express your team's identity like never before with a selection of new, eye-catching logos to choose from.

✅ Bug Fixes & Enhancements: We've fine-tuned the gameplay, addressing minor teams, rivalry, popularity issues, and more to ensure a seamless experience.

✅ Celebration of Individual Game Records: Watch as your fans celebrate new individual game records, adding an extra layer of realism and excitement to every victory.

✅ Dynamic Coaching Changes: Witness AI coaches being fired and triggering immersive news messages, enhancing the depth of your managerial journey.

✅ Introducing The Astonishing Zoo: Brace yourselves for a delightful surprise—the captivating Astonishing Zoo has arrived in town! Explore this unique addition in your stadium

Thank you for your support and feedback during the early access phase. We couldn't have reached this moment without you. Whether you're a seasoned manager or a newcomer to the game, now is the perfect time to step onto the court and lead your team to glory.

🔥 Get ready to write your basketball legacy, and see you on the court!