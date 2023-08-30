Good Luck My Lord is now out with 20% off!

Hello everyone!

Good Luck My Lord is finally here! As a lord, you have to collect resources to reach the goal. Additionally, you can upgrade the fief to have more space for placing resources, or use special items such as Dice to swap resources to trigger effects, and Removal Item to remove undesired resources from your inventory. The ultimate goal is to earn more resources!

A little over a year ago, I, a product designer with no prior coding experience, challenged myself to make a casual deckbuilding game. It has been a challenging yet fascinating journey. Receiving feedback and support from the community has been incredibly important. If you have any feedback on anything related to this game (e.g. bugs, balance, suggestions, etc.), please don't hesitate to DM me on X (formerly Twitter).

X (formerly Twitter): twitter.com/HippoMonsterG

Thanks for reading, I hope you enjoy the game!