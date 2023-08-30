 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Good Luck My Lord update for 30 August 2023

Good Luck My Lord is now out with 20% off!

Share · View all patches · Build 11886842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Good Luck My Lord is finally here! As a lord, you have to collect resources to reach the goal. Additionally, you can upgrade the fief to have more space for placing resources, or use special items such as Dice to swap resources to trigger effects, and Removal Item to remove undesired resources from your inventory. The ultimate goal is to earn more resources!

A little over a year ago, I, a product designer with no prior coding experience, challenged myself to make a casual deckbuilding game. It has been a challenging yet fascinating journey. Receiving feedback and support from the community has been incredibly important. If you have any feedback on anything related to this game (e.g. bugs, balance, suggestions, etc.), please don't hesitate to DM me on X (formerly Twitter).

X (formerly Twitter): twitter.com/HippoMonsterG

Thanks for reading, I hope you enjoy the game!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link